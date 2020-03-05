As If! Clueless Pop-Up Restaurant to Open in Los Angeles for Film's 25th Anniversary

In celebration of the iconic teen movie’s 25th anniversary, Paramount Pictures has teamed up with the masterminds behind past pop-ups Saved by the Max (Saved by the Bell), The Peach Pit (Beverly Hills, 90210) and The Breaking Bad Experience to create As If!, a limited-run dining experience that’s sure to have Baldwins and Bettys “totally buggin’.”

The themed eatery will feature a menu of L.A. inspired drinks and “Cher-able” bar snacks along with set recreations of the movie’s most memorable scenes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As If! will be open March 31 through May 8 at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets — which will go on sale Friday, March 6 — will cost $35 per person and admission includes 90 minutes in the space, as well as a choice of entrée and a side.

“We are like ‘totally butt crazy in love’ with the chance to bring the world of ‘Clueless’ to life,” one of the concept’s partners Derek Berry said in a statement, according to Variety. “It’s truly one of those films that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the anniversary quickly approaching there was no better team than ours to honor this beloved teen classic and bring Cher’s world to life. To miss out would have just been way harsh.”

Clueless starred Alicia Silverstone in the lead role of Cher Horowitz, a queen bee at a Beverly Hills High School who attempts to play matchmaker to her friends and teachers. The film also introduced audiences to popular catchphrases “as if!” and “way harsh” when it first premiered in theaters in 1995.

Paul Rudd played Cher’s former stepbrother, with whom she falls in love, while Stacey Dash played her best friend, Dionne. Brittany Murphy portrayed the new girl in school who receives a makeover from Cher.

In 2018, Silverstone, 43, reprised her role of Cher for an appearance on Lip Sync Battle. The actress busted out her iconic yellow plaid pleated skirt and matching jacket as she performed Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy.”

Months later, the mother of one revealed that her son Bear Blu had a strange reaction to watching the film when she took him to see it for the first time.

“The one thing he took away from it, aside from all the things I was worried about, was he kept trying to French kiss me afterward,” Silverstone said after he saw her onscreen kiss with Rudd.

“I just kept my mouth closed! That’s what I did,” she added, laughing. “And I just giggled. It’s super sweet.”