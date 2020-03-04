Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch BTS’ mesmerising and shadowy new video for ‘Black Swan’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Rhian Daly • March 04, 2020

The Korean band recently released their new album 'Map Of The Soul: 7'

BTS have shared a new music video for their single ‘Black Swan’.

The video follows the previously released art film, which showed dancers from the MN Dance Company perform an interpretative routine to an orchestral version of the track.

The new clip features BTS themselves performing the song’s choreography in an ornate theatre. Their shadows dance and move with them – sometimes in tandem and sometimes independently of the group – pointing at one of the themes of new album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. Watch the video below now.

According to a press release the video “depicts BTS transforming from swans into black swans on stage”, with their black and white clothing symbolising the swans.

‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, which was released last month (February 21), became the band’s second UK Number One album following 2019’s ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’. It’s currently the album with the most sales in its first week in 2020, with its 38,000 chart sales overtaking the 36,000 scored by Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait.”

BTS are due to kick off their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour in Santa Clara on April 25. The tour was originally scheduled to begin with four dates at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium earlier in April, however, those shows have now been cancelled due to coronavirus. The band will bring the show to the UK in July with two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium.

The post Watch BTS’ mesmerising and shadowy new video for ‘Black Swan’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 3 5
  1. MonicaTits
    Monica Hey Man💋 do u want to see me nak︆︆ed? 💚Go to private broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your se︆︆xual fant︆︆asies💋 =>> bit.do/fxfcB
    ...show more
  2. pigax3
    pigax3 I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  3. trayadj
    tracez Love BTS Black Swan song.
    ...show more
  4. moneyline199823
    monkil suo One important issue to practice when <a href="bethelp247.com">피나클</a> this comes to soccer is appropriate group <a href="bethelp247.com">스보벳</a> need to just about all be able to connect who is intending just where quickly and<a href="ecasa777.com">카지노사이트</a> effectively, and even you need to 파워 The part of the baseball 파워볼패턴 you quit is critical in soccer. In 파워볼 사이트 the event 파워볼 오토 you kick too high on the ball, the idea is not really going to go really way. On the<a href="auto-powerball.com">파워볼오토</a> some other hand, kicking the bottom 파워볼 오토 level on the ball 파워볼 오토 will only make it go 파워볼 오토 excessive in the air. Studying 파워볼 사이트 aim for the midsection. Wherever you are on often the field, try to sustain viewpoint in regards <a href="oto777.com">파워볼 오토</a> go often thecessary for you to follow the ball also 파워볼 오토 closely to stay around the 파워볼 오토 game. You are extra 파워볼 오토 <a href="ecasa777.com">우리카지노</a> likely to get a pass when you find yourself<a href="auto-powerball.com">파워볼사이트</a> in some throughout 파워볼 사이트 the field 픽스터 generally, <a href="bethelp247.com">양방배팅</a> likely to be exhausted early directly into the 나눔로또 game. Take into
    ...show more
  5. suhardibku
    suhardib hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog, full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address :   <a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a> <a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a> <a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a> <a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a> <a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a> <a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a> <a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a> <a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a> <a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a>   thank you.
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.