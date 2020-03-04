Search

Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams, Dolly Parton and more share support for Tennessee tornado victims

March 04, 2020

Current reports say the tornado has killed 25 and injured many

Taylor Swift is among a host of musicians sharing their support for victims of the Tennessee tornado.

News reports state that the current death toll from the tornado, which hit the Nashville area on Monday night (March 2), is at 25, with many more injured.

Among the damage from the tornado is music venue The Basement East, which has been destroyed along with a number of homes and offices.

“My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados,” Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter. “Sending you my love and prayers.”

Nashville resident and Paramore singer Hayley Williams also shared her support and directed fans to websites where you can donate to the relief effort.

“The guys and i, our friends, and families are all safe. thanks for caring and reaching out,” Williams wrote. “so many people are without power, or worse, without a home at all. my heart just kinda wont stop sinking today for our community. thanks again for sending us love.”

Others offering their support include Dolly Parton, who shared a video message while writing: “Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones. We are all with you.”

Other musicians to share their support include Shania Twain and Miley Cyrus, the latter of which wrote: “Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados . My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together!”

 

Cyrus also shared a link from which to donate to the relief effort – get details on how to donate below.

