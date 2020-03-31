Search

Discover

NEWS

New ‘Westworld’ trailer teases the return of the Man in Black

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • March 31, 2020

We've been waiting three episodes for this

The teaser for season 3 episode 4 of Westworld, entitled ‘The Mother of Exiles’ suggests the return of a major character from previous seasons.

The first three episodes unfolded without mention or appearance of Ed Harris’ character, The Man in Black, who now features in the trailer for the next episode and is diagnosed as “prisoner” of his “own sins”.

The Man in Black is a Westworld veteran, who had been visiting the park for over 30 years, and also turns out to be an older William – the younger version being played by Jimmi Simpson.

The teaser for ‘The Mother of Exiles’ sees Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) tell the Man in Black: “You still don’t even understand who you are.”

Watch the teaser here:

Episode 3 of the third season of Westworld focused on Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), the park CEO who was killed at the end of season two.

The season opened with a close look at Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), the android hellbent on revenge, while episode 2 unfolded the development of park host Maeve.

NME’s Alex Flood reviewed season three, giving it four stars. He said of the first few episodes: “First impressions are strong. They’re simpler to understand, exciting in innovative new ways, and the modern locations are utterly breathtaking.”

Westworld was confirmed for a fourth season last summer, before the third batch of episodes had even aired.

The initial report billed the next season to air in 2021, but the exact date remains unclear.

The post New ‘Westworld’ trailer teases the return of the Man in Black appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 8 4
  1. hegep96202
    hegep Stay at home safe avoid from suffering from corona virus and work on line. Get weekly payment no instant investment. Work on line from ....www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  2. Emma5643
    EmmaWatson Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out HERE...w­w­w.W­o­r­k­4­6­.c­o­m
    ...show more
  3. DianaaMisstres
    DianaaMisstres You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> v.ht/HaXr4
    ...show more
  4. usajobshere
    usajobshere ◄ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME FOR USA ► I am making a good pay from home 1900 Buckets/week, that is brilliant, beneath a year agone i used to be unemployed amid a monstrous economy. I pass on God consistently i used to be invested these bearings, and at present, I should pay it forward and impart it to everyone, Here is I started Here ====►► www.Work4usd.Tk
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.