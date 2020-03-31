Watch BTS perform ‘Boy With Luv’ on James Corden’s quarantine edition of The Late Late Show

BTS performed from their home in South Korea for fans on James Corden’s special quarantine edition of The Late Late Show on Monday (March 30).

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dressed in their loungewear as they sang and danced for their fans across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The special episode, titled Home Fest, was filmed from Corden’s garage as the K-pop band gave a virtual performance of ‘Boy With Luv’ from their shared rehearsal space.

Speaking to the audience watching at home, RM said: “During a time when social distancing is crucial, we’re so grateful we can connect with you from here.

“It may seem like we’re isolated, but we’re still connected through our shared experiences, our courage and our laughter.”

This comes days after BTS announced that they are rescheduling their forthcoming North American tour due to the pandemic.

The group were set to begin their 37-date Map of the Soul tour on April 25 and 26 with two nights at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before winding up with shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 5 and 6.

But after cancelling the start of their tour in South Korea, they have now postponed the U.S. shows as a direct result of the pandemic.

Current tickets will be honoured for the new dates, but the band’s management team Big Hit Entertainment are yet to confirm these.

At the time of writing, their UK shows remain unaffected.

Last week, BTS announced they’re launching a new web series to help fans learn Korean.

They will host 30 lessons on social media app Weverse, which began earlier this week. In a statement, Big Hit Entertainment said each lesson is “designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and contents due to the language barrier.”

Each episode lasts three minutes and will focus on Korean grammar and expressions, with a lesson plan for each developed by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

An extensive list of all the shows cancelled as a result of coronavirus can be found here.

