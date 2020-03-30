The Office stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell have reflected on their memories of the US show as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

The pair, who played Jim Halpert and Michael Scott on the show respectively, reunited as Krasinski launched a new web series called Some Good News.

Aiming to bring good news to fans, halfway through the first episode Krasinski went over to his “entertainment correspondent”, Steve Carell.

This week I asked you all to send me #SomeGoodNews … And look what happened! https://t.co/smtSgIDoye — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 30, 2020

The star then joined him via webcam as they reflected on the classic sitcom a decade and a half later.

“I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old,” Krasinski admitted. “After the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge.”

Carell added: “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today.”

They then spoke about some of their favourite moments, including Michael Scott and his flat-screen TV, as well as how they filmed iconic episodes such as ‘Fun Run’.

However, the two also touched upon the possibility of a reunion, Krasinski admitting: “I know everybody’s talking about a reunion. Hopefully, one day we just get to reunite as people, and just all get to say ‘hi'”.

“Just to see your face is so great!” Carell added.

Meanwhile, a new book on the making of The Office has alleged that Carell did not intend the leave the show in 2011.

The post ‘The Office’: John Krasinski and Steve Carrell talk about reunion on 15th anniversary appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.