Sophie Turner Says She Didn't Expect to Like Joe Jonas: 'I Thought He Would be Such a D---'

much to the Game of Thrones star’s surprise!

Turner, 24, opened up about meeting her now-husband for the first time in a new interview with Elle, admitting she didn’t expect to like the singer.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d—,” she said. “I took all my guy friends with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish, or… I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe.”

But within minutes of meeting each other, Turner says it was clear that the two had a connection.

“The best thing was that he didn’t bring security. He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked,” she said. “We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

After three years of dating, Turner and Jonas tied the knot in a Vegas wedding in May 2019 before saying “I do” again in a larger ceremony in June.

“I feel as though the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word ‘husband’ and the word ‘wife’ – they solidify the relationship,” she said. “I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything.”

And nearly nine months into their marriage, Turner said she still feels “lucky” to be with him.

“With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” Turner said. “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

In February, Jonas celebrated his wife’s birthday with a touching Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” the singer, 30, wrote on alongside a photo of the Game of Thrones actress striking a fierce pose while wearing a button-up shirt tied in a knot around her waist.

Concluding the sweet tribute he added, “Life is better with you. ??”