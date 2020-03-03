North West Sings Solo on the Runway at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

North West stole the show at Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show with an adorable musical performance that’s gone viral.

More than four years after hosting his last runway show for the label, Kanye, 42, surprised the fashion industry this past weekend by sending out last-minute invites to a Yeezy Season 8 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday night.

“Here is a little piece of our home in Cody, Wyoming,” read the invite received by fashion industry insiders, who also received the card with fake rattlesnake eggs and a bundle of sage. Each invite was signed “From the West family.”

But the fashion on the runway wasn’t the only thing that had people buzzing during the show. Kanye’s 6-year-old daughter North commanded the runway when she grabbed a mic and belted out al tune as models strutted by during the show.

Clips of the performance quickly began circulating around social media which captured North singing lyrics like, “This is my new team” and “Look at my shoes/They are cute and cool.” She even pointed to her cousin Penelope Disick sitting in the audience as she sang, “Yay I love you Penelope.” As the song came to a close, dad Kanye stood proudly by her side with a wide smile across his face.

Shortly before the presentation began, Kim Kardashian West, 39, jumped on her Instagram Story to tell fans that she, North, sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and niece Penelope, 7, were en route to Kanye’s fashion show.

“Okay guys we are pulling up to the Yeezy show. Come here Northie! Twinning!” Kim said as she filmed a selfie video with North both wearing their hair in matching braids.

“Twinning!” North replied. “Pulling up to the Yeezy show with who?” Kim asked.

Then she panned over to show Kourtney and Penelope, who was also wearing her hair in the same braids as Kim and North. “Me!” Penelope said. “Me!” North added.

North’s no stranger to the musical spotlight. She’s confidently taken the mic up at her dad’s Sunday Service choir and belted out the songs in front of large audiences.

She not only joined her father and his gospel choir as they performed a rendition of “As” by Stevie Wonder but she also sang “Poopy-di scoop” as part of her dad’s sing-along to his single, “Lift Yourself.”

Leading up to Kanye’s Paris Fashion Week debut, industry insiders called out the star for his very vocal about his support for the President Donald Trump over the past few years.

On Monday, British singer Anohni shared a “message to the fashion industry” on Instagram, which has since been taken down. But several insiders have reposted and showed their support in the comment section, including president and CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Steven Kolb, former Vogue editor William Norwich, celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and designer Adam Lippes.

The statement reads: “Just in case you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Donald Trump’s administration, and that gay-hating, poor person-hating, immigrant-hating, trans-hating, animal and nature-hating, abortion-banning, sociopathic, genocidal agenda is the goody in each of your “Sunday Service” gift bags.”

“Lending your talents to West’s product campaigns and your caches to the normalization of his heinous message endangers the lives of gay people, women, poor, middle and working classes, and the environment itself. You are producing right wing propaganda with every tweet of elation, record cover, choreography or pearl of “Christian” joy that you contribute to West’s dangerous campaign.”

A rep for West did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.