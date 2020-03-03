Lizzo and Her Mom Dance Together in Bath Towels and Robes — Watch Their Sweet Video

but that didn’t stop her from putting on a show.

While spending time in Detroit with family, the “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, teamed up with her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson to film a little video of the two doing coordinated dance moves together while Trey Taylor and Armon Warren’s cover of Mac Miller’s “Knock Knock” played in the background.

“This makes me smile,” Lizzo captioned the clip, which she posted to Instagram on Monday. “Hope u smiling too.”

In the video, both Lizzo and her mom appeared to be enjoying some mother-daughter bonding time, holding coffee cups and smiling brightly as they bobbed their heads back and forth.

Each looked relaxed and makeup-free as well, Lizzo with only a white bath towel wrapped around her chest while her mom wore a white bathrobe.

RELATED: They Woke Up Like This: Celebs’ Best Makeup-Free Selfies

RELATED: Lizzo Says She’s ‘So Much More’ Than Her Body: ‘It’s Not a Trend’

Lizzo (née Melissa Viviane Jefferson) was born in Detroit and raised in Houston, where she trained to become a classical flautist.

She moved to Minneapolis in 2011 to pursue music and quickly became a local celebrity in the city’s hip-hop community. She even was a prote?ge?e of Minnesota native Prince, performing at Paisley Park and recording with the icon before his death.

Despite all the years hustling in the music industry, Lizzo’s big break came back in 2016, when she signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records. An acclaimed Coconut Oil EP came that year. And then nearly a year later, in September 2017, Lizzo dropped her rowdy breakup bop: “Truth Hurts.”

The song is a massive hit now, but Lizzo was devastated by the initial response — or lack thereof.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career,” she told PEOPLE in July. “I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.’ I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’ “

“Who would have thunk?” Lizzo joked. “Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”

RELATED: ‘Be You!’ Lizzo’s Most Empowering Quotes to Get You Feelin’ Good as Hell

RELATED: Lizzo Reveals She Was Depressed, Almost Quit Music After Dropping Breakout Hit ‘Truth Hurts’

That wasn’t the only Lizzo song that shot to the top of the tracks. “Good as Hell,” a 2016 Lizzo song, found its way in the Hot 100, peaking at No. 3 in 2019. “Juice,” her first single off of her major label debut album Cuz I Love You, and “Tempo” — a collaboration with Missy Elliott — also proved to be major wins for Lizzo.

Last year also saw Lizzo take on several acting roles, serving as a voice performer in the animated film UglyDolls and appearing alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Hustlers.

In fact, her accomplishments and status as a role model to many recently earned her the coveted title of Time‘s Entertainer of the Year.

Johnson-Jefferson has been by her daughter’s side the whole time, even running a food truck — called Taste of Lizzo — outside of the singer’s concerts.

“I’m so proud of her,” Johnson-Jefferson told Access back in October. “Oh my God, this has just been the greatest ride. … Us being together has been the best part.”

“It’s like being in a tornado and sitting in the middle where it’s so calm … and like, yo, what happened?” added Vanessa Johnson-Jefferson, Lizzo’s sister, who also helps with the food truck business. “We just lift her up and make sure she shines and just gives this message of love. It’s really necessary these days.”