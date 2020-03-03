Search

Discover

NEWS

Jack Black Struggles to Stay in Character During Hilarious Jumanji: The Next Level Outtakes

By PEOPLE/Nicholas Rice • March 03, 2020

Jack Black and his fellow Jumanji: The Next Level costars had a blast making the 2019 sequel —

 and now you can share in some of the fun.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from DVD/Blu-ray release of the action-adventure comedy, the Jumanji cast burst out laughing and break character numerous times as they try to film the sequel to the 2017 reboot.

The first clip from the outtakes finds Awkwafina’s character Ming screaming “Bethany!” to which Black’s character, Oberon, screams “No not Bethany,” causing his costar Karen Gillan to laugh and cover her face.

Jack Black

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Tells Kevin Hart ‘It’s So Good to Have You Back’ at Surprise Jumanji 2 Screening

Dwayne Johnson

Awkwafina’s character then seen on a bridge with a blue screen behind her.

“Martha! Martha! Behind you,” she screams. “It’s a monkey, it’s a monkey. Six feet tall, that monkey,” Awkwafina’s character belts.

As the clip progresses we then see a scene where Black’s character panics and dances around as he looks for a coconut, before cursing and throwing a piece of the tropical set off camera.

For the final scene, viewers get a look at the hilarious Danny DeVito, who is wearing a bathrobe and struggling to make it up a flight of stairs.

“This is so good for my upper body,” he jokes as he fights to get up the stairs.

RELATED: Family Affair! Jack Black Brings His Dad and Sons to Jumanji: The Next Level Premiere

Released in December 2019, Jumanji: The Next Level follows players new and old who become trapped in Jumanji and must save the land from a new evil in order to escape.

The first film in the series, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was a reboot of the 1995 film starring Robin Williams and it grossed over $962 million worldwide when it was released in December 2017, just in time for the peak holiday movie season.

Jumanji: The Next Level is available on Digital March 3 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17.

0 2
  1. yedog3
    yedog I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  2. MonicaTits
    Monica I love getting cu︆︆m on my face and always swallowing.Even in public places and parks.Write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting=>> gg.gg/gs0ys
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.