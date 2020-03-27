Everything You Need to Know About Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s New Show Making the Cut

Amazon Prime’s new Making the Cut series — the first-ever instantly shoppable show in history — will premiere this Friday, March 27. The competition reality show, which is hosted by Klum and Gunn, puts 12 designers to the test as the series’ five judges (Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Chiara Ferragni, Carine Roitfeld, and Joseph Altuzarra) search for the next global fashion brand.

Stream It! Amazon’s Making the Cut, primevideo.com

The streaming platform will drop two episodes every Friday, showcasing designs that will be available to shop on Amazon that same day. Throughout the season, you’ll see the designers and entrepreneurs travel to New York, Paris, and Tokyo, where they’ll craft looks to prove they have what it takes to run a successful fashion empire. The winner will be announced during the finale on Friday, April 24 and will receive a $1 million prize.

Unlike other reality competition shows, Making the Cut will travel the globe over its five-week run, and feature contestants from around the world. Designers hail from across the U.S. as well as Shanghai, Berlin, and Milan.

With not one, but two new episodes premiering every week, it’s the perfect new series to stream while social distancing. In fact, co-host Tim Gunn believes it’s a wonderful pick-me-up for those cooped up at home.

“I think that Making the Cut is a much-needed antidote to everything that we’re going through,” Tim Gunn told Variety. “It’s feel-good television. People want to be inspired; they want a distraction. They’re not going to see designers squabbling; they’re going to see designers helping each other. It’s going to be uplifting for people.”

Here’s everything else you need to know about the soon-to-be hit show (including how to watch the show if you’re not currently a Prime member).

When is the premiere date?

Making the Cut will premiere on Friday, March 27 on Prime Video. While the streaming service has yet to announce a premiere time, viewers can expect to see two back-to-back episodes available to watch this Friday.

How do I watch Making the Cut?

Head to Amazon’s Prime Video section of the site to watch the new series. Prime subscribers will have to be logged into their account to access the streaming platform and to watch episodes. Fans can make it even easier to access by adding it to their watchlist, ensuring all of their favorite shows are in one central spot.

What if I’m not an Amazon Prime subscriber?

Non-members can get in on the fun by simply signing up for a free 30-day trial. Upon registering, you’ll get instant access to the series, plus a ton of other complimentary perks like free shipping on Prime-eligible orders, access to Prime Music and Prime Reading (both comes with thousands of free songs and books), a discounted rate for Amazon Music Unlimited, special discounts at Whole Foods, and much more.

When are new episodes?

New episodes will be available to stream every Friday. The show will wrap up with a grand series finale on Friday, April 24, so mark your calendars now!

