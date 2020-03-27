Search

Discover

NEWS

Ethan Hawke Has a Sweet Jam Session with Daughter Maya While Social Distancing with Family

By PEOPLE/Gabrielle Chung • March 27, 2020

It’s a Hawke family sing-along!

On Wednesday, Ethan Hawke joined his daughter Maya Hawke for a sweet jam session as the family practiced social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an Instagram video shared on Maya’s account, the duo performed a rendition of “To Live Is to Fly,” with Ethan, 49, and his son Levon, 18, whom Ethan shares with ex-wife Uma Thurman along with Maya, playing the guitar.

Maya, 21, led the vocals before Ethan’s younger children — daughters Clementine, 12, and Indiana, 9, whom he shares with wife Ryan Shawhughes — joined in the harmonies.

“I messed with the arrangements a little because I forgot some of my words, but I feel like it worked,” Maya tells her dad after the song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ray (@maya_hawke) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:14pm PDT

RELATED: Maya Hawke Reveals Dad Ethan Hawke Helped Her Land Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Following a successful year with breakout roles in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the third season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, Maya announced earlier this month that she’ll be releasing her debut album, titled Blush, on June 19.

The record will include “To Love a Boy” and “Stay Open,” both of which she released in 2019.

At the time, dad Ethan celebrated his daughter’s musical achievements on Instagram, sharing a photo of the album art and writing, “These two gorgeous new songs released yesterday by @maya_hawke. Check them out on Spotify and iTunes. Album to follow.”

View this post on Instagram

These two gorgeous new songs released yesterday by @maya_hawke. Check them out on Spotify and iTunes. Album to follow.

A post shared by Ethan Hawke (@ethanhawke) on Aug 17, 2019 at 6:38am PDT

RELATED: Maya Hawke Says ‘There Was No Pressure’ from Dad Ethan and Mom Uma Thurman to Pursue Acting

Maya previously told Vogue that while she’s loved music her entire life and would frequently sing alongside her dad to songs by Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, she was always lasered in on the poetry aspect of songwriting.

“I never had any ambition or real pride in my musical ability. I never had a knack for music. It was never easy for me. I never had the best voice, but I’ve always had a real, great passion for poetry,” she said last August. “It seems to me, in this day and age, that the best way to communicate and translate poetry is through music.”

She also noted that acting remains her “first love and focus,” and that while she hopes to incorporate music into her acting jobs, she will not be pursuing a pop music career.

Ethan and Maya Hawke

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine in July, Maya revealed that she’s close with both her mom and her dad, often going to them for advice about the family business.

“I’m always running decisions by them,” she told the outlet. “They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business.”

“I think that’s the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things,” the star continued. “Hopefully it’ll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make.”

2 2 6
  1. MonicaGame
    Crazy Hey Man💋 do u want to see me nak︆︆ed? 💚Go to private broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your se︆︆xual fant︆︆asies💋 =>> gg.gg/gywmm
    ...show more
  2. jehobe3
    jehobe3 Uptil I noticed the receipt which had said $8217 , I even have faith ...That...My brothers buddy woz like truley taking home money part time from their laptop. . There neighbor has accomplished this for less than seventeen months and currently repayed the morgage on there mini mansion and acquired themselves a Subaru Impreza . test out here­­­­.......­­­­www.Jobs222.com
    ...show more
  3. xod
    xod Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out...Check The Details HERE…....www.WORKS48.com
    ...show more
  4. recixil34
    recixil I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  5. pultategno
    pultategno [ Work At Home For USA ]Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and monline akes extra cash by simply... open this link...........Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  6. wexac12308
    wexac12308 [ Work At Home For USA ]Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and monline akes extra cash by simply... open this link..........www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.