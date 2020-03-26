Search

Billie Eilish shares playlists of songs that inspired her debut album

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • March 26, 2020

Featuring Kanye West, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers and more

Billie Eilish has been sharing personal playlists of songs that influenced tracks from her debut album.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier today (March 25), the pop star asked her fans if they would like to see “lists of songs that inspired each song” featured on the acclaimed ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

She then proceeded to post screenshots of various Apple Music playlists, each representing a different track from the record.

First up was the six-song “bad guy inspo” collection, which begins with Mac Miller‘s ‘Dang!” and features the likes of JID (‘Never’), Smino (‘Amphetamine’) and Julia Michaels (‘Pink’).

On “xanny inspo” is Feist’s ‘So Sorry’, LCD Soundsystem‘s ‘New York I Love You, But You’re Bringing Me Down’, Post Malone‘s ‘Stay’ and more. In the next post, Eilish revealed that ‘Wish You Were Gay’ was inspired by songs from Anne-Marie, Carla Morrison and Jessie Reyez.

Bon Iver and Imogen Heap also feature on the ‘When The Party’s Over’ playlist, with their respective tracks ‘715 – CRΣΣKS’ and ‘Hide And Seek’ making the cut.

‘Bury A Friend’, meanwhile, was revealed to have been influenced by Kanye West‘s ‘Black Skinhead’ and Tyler, The Creator‘s ‘Garbage’. Also appearing across the playlists are Daughter, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens.

You can see the screenshots above.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish recently urged fans to “relax” and not stockpile goods as the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt on a global scale. The star had previously been forced to postpone a number of live dates amid the crisis.

Earlier this month, Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell revealed that the pair had started working on album two

