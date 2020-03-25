Paul Weller backs new campaign to support indie record stores during coronavirus crisis

Paul Weller is among the leading faces backing a new global initiative to support record stores during the coronavirus crisis.

As the disease continues to spread across the globe, record store owners have expressed their concern that major shutdowns could impact their sales and threaten their future.

Now, the #LoveRecordStores campaign has been garnering the support of major artists who have been asked to record social videos and sharing their memories of favourite record stores.

Speaking to MusicWeek, Weller said: “I’d be lost without my favourite record shops; Rough Trade, Sounds Of The Universe, Honest Jon’s and all the other independents. Let’s all keep them all going in this very strange time. Music will lift our spirits and soothe our souls. Love to everyone.”

Great idea – let’s keep on keeping on #loverecordstores https://t.co/zXR8ZBwHid — Sister Ray Records (@SisterRayStore) March 25, 2020

Music lovers are also encouraged to take part by sharing a post on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #LoveRecordStores and sharing their thoughts on what independent record stores have meant to them.

Beggars Group chairman Martin Mills added: “I started life in a record store. Record stores are incubators for great music, and for musicians. In these incredible times they can still serve up what you need so please “visit” them online, patronise them, support them and help them survive. We’ll need them on the other side.”

The campaign comes as efforts to help independent artists and venues in the UK continue to ramp up.

Yesterday, the Arts Council England announced a £160 million emergency response package to help creatives during the coronavirus crisis.

In the music world, gigs, tours and festivals have been cancelled or postponed across the world, while album releases have also been pushed back by the likes of Kelly Lee Owens, Haim, Lady Gaga, and Declan McKenna.

