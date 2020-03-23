Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Robbie Williams cover Oasis’ Wonderwall’ during Instagram karaoke session

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • March 23, 2020

He was entertaining fans during the coronavirus outbreak.

Robbie Williams has covered Oasis classic Wonderwall for his fans during a karaoke session on Instagram.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout the world, the singer attempted to raise spirits by delivering an impromptu 90-minute karaoke session – which saw him mixing his own hits with a number of covers.

In one video from the session, Williams is seen belting out the ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ track as it plays in the background. You can watch in full below.

Despite covering the classic track, it still seems that there is no love lost between Robbie and Liam Gallagher.

Last year, he described Gallagher as a “bully” and expressed his desire to fight him in a boxing match.

“I admire [Gallagher]. He is the voice of a generation, the last of a dying breed, as pop stars are so boring these days,” he said.

“But I still want to fight him. He represents a school bully to me and I would like to take the bully down.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently re-worked  ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ in order to teach people to wash their hands properly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting on Twitter, the former Oasis frontman shared three clips of him singing the iconic tunes – renamed ‘Wonderwash’, ‘Soapersonic’ and ‘Champagne Soapernova’- while washing his hands, in a bid to convince his fans to follow suit.

Reworking ‘Wonderwall’ with new lyrics, Gallagher sings: “Today’s gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you/ By now you should have somehow realised what you’ve got to do/ Wash your hands, scrubs your toes/ Scratch your arse and pick your nose/ C’mon, you know.”

Gallagher also asked his brother Noel if he would consider getting Oasis back together for a one-off charity gig once the coronavirus crisis ends.

 

The post Watch Robbie Williams cover Oasis’ Wonderwall’ during Instagram karaoke session appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 6 8
  1. pevecox842
    pevecox842 I m making $320 to $380 every hour online artworks and that I got $19894 and additional in multi month web based performing from home. i'm an ordinary full time understudy and I work unquestionably to my spair of hours in my extra time.anybody can attempt this activity and makes mogul and demonstrated yourlife design by methods for truly open this hyperlink...............excellent luck★★★★★★HERE☛☛☛►►►►HOME► MEDIA► TECH►AND more thank you.....www.snagwiki.com
    ...show more
  2. Mashkc
    Mashk My friend's step-mother makes $65/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $8471 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Details HERE......www.WORKS48.com
    ...show more
  3. Mashkc
    Mashk My friend's step-mother makes $65/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $8471 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Details HERE......www.WORKS48.com
    ...show more
  4. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa ★★ Lonely girl looking for a partner for the entertainment!➤➤ Only men 18 ye︆︆ars older. I am waiting for you.❤ ==>> v.ht/lK4V
    ...show more
  5. jigofib
    jigofib I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  6. jigofib
    jigofib I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  7. WayneVincentJohnson
    Wayne V Johnson I never knew he was gay.
    ...show more
  8. jimlecikno
    jimlecikno my friend's ex-wife makes $73 every hour on the internet. She has been fired for 5 months but last month her check was $20281 just working on the internet for a few hours. read review....Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.