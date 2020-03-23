Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Will Smith & More Attend DJ D-Nice's Digital Quarantine Dance Party

On Saturday night, DJ D-Nice hosted an epic “#ClubQuarantine” event on Instagram, which was streamed by 100,000 people — including some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

The long list of notables to join the party last night included Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Michelle Obama, Missy Elliott, Ava DuVernay and Kelly Rowland, according to USA Today.

“Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine,” Winfrey tweeted, as Elliott joked she had a “hangover from #ClubQuarantine last night!”

“If you missed it, YO BAD! What a party!!” added Rowland as she thanked the deejay for “bringing so many people together.”

All throughout the week, D-Nice has been extending gratitude to everybody who has come together to make his virtual parties, which he’s been hosting since last Wednesday, such a success.

“I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing!” he wrote in one post. “I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings!”

He went on to give a special shout-out to dozens of celebrities who have shown his events some love, including Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Naomi Campbell, Diddy and Gabrielle Union.

The previous day, he summed up the mission statement of the “social distance dance party” as he reflected on how popular they’d become in just a few short days.

“I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” the deejay wrote.

“From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me,” he added.

As restrictions continue to increase amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of celebrities are turning to Instagram to share their music with the world — and help keep people entertained.

John Legend, Niall Horan, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin as well as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are just some of the famous faces who have recently gone live in support of Global Citizen’s campaign with the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise funds to help aid in coronavirus relief.

As of March 22, there have been at least 29,666 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 377 deaths. Globally, there have been over 328,000 confirmed cases and 14,366 deaths.

As of March 22, there have been at least 29,666 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 377 deaths. Globally, there have been over 328,000 confirmed cases and 14,366 deaths.