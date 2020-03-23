Badly Drawn Boy has announced that he will be releasing his first album in 10 years – find out more below.

Titled ‘Banana Skin Shoes’, Damon Gough’s eighth studio album will be his first since 2010’s ‘It’s What I’m Thinking Pt.1 – Photographing Snowflakes’.

Recorded with producer Gethin Pearson at at Eve Studios in Stockport, the album will contain 14 tracks, including the politically-driven ‘Is This A Dream?’, which was released back in January.

Aside from the album announcement, the singer-songwriter also shared its title track. The funky, horn and percussion-heavy number is accompanied by an animated 80s-esque music video. You can watch it below.

‘Banana Skin Shoes’ tracklist:

1. ‘Banana Skin Shoes’

2. ‘Is This a Dream?’

3. ‘I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness’

4. ‘I’m Not Sure What It Is’

5. ‘Tony Wilson Said’

6. ‘You and Me Against the World’

7. ‘I Need Someone to Trust’

8. ‘Note to Self’

9. ‘Colours’

10. ‘Funny Time of Year’

Badly Drawn Boy is expected to announce some live dates to support the album’s release sometime over the coming months, but given the current coronavirus situation the announcement might be postponed.

Meanwhile, Gerry Cinnamon announced last week the release date for his upcoming new album, ‘The Bonny’.

Despite the potential lack of shops to sell physical music at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic the Scottish singer-songwriter is determined to give people the new album next month.

“It’s probably not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone’s isolating but no chance I’m letting folk down,” he said in a statement. “Never gave a fuck about numbers anyway not gny start now.”

The post Badly Drawn Boy announces first album in a decade, ‘Banana Skin Shoes’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.