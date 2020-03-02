Lana Del Rey shares lines from new poem ‘Happy’

Lana Del Rey has shared an excerpt from one of her new poems — check out the verse from ‘Happy’ below.

The singer announced last year that she was planning to publish a book of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. A spoken word album of “freestyle poetry” has also been announced, but Del Rey delayed its release last month.

Hoping everyone had a great New Years, gonna wait for about a month to put out ‘Violet’ since we lost about nine days with everything going on – it’s an interesting project though, looking forward to having it out x — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 4, 2020

After previously sharing the poem in full on her Instagram last month, Del Rey posted an excerpt from ‘Happy’ on her account over the weekend.

Posting a picture of the sky and a page from what appears to be her forthcoming poetry collection, Del Rey shared the poetic lines — which you can read, along with the post in question, below.

And when you call I put your sweater on

and put you on speaker

and chat for hours underneath the trees

and think about the last time you were lying next to me

how the noise from the cars got louder and louder during rush hour

until it sounded like a river or a stream

and it felt like we were swimming

but it wasn’t just a dream

we were just

happy

Del Rey recently cancelled her UK and European tour dates due to illness.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” she said in a message to fans.

