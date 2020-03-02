Search

Cardi B shares sneak peak of new single ‘Respect’ in Atlanta

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • March 02, 2020

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Cardi B has shared a sneak peak of her upcoming new single ‘Respect’ – listen to it below.

As fans wait for the rapper’s sophomore album to arrive, she previewed a new song while in Atlanta at the weekend.

After playing a very short snippet of ‘Respect’ on her Instagram earlier in the week, Cardi gave the DJ at Gold Room in the city the opportunity to debut the new track in the club on Saturday night (February 29).

Cardi was joined by Offset and Quavo as she rapped along to the minute or so the DJ played.

Watch the clip below:

It is not yet known when the follow-up to her 2018 album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ will arrive but since her last full-length, she has dropped the standalone singles including ‘Press’ and ‘Please Me’.

Back in November, she shared a minute-long freestyle described as “just a little something till I finish up the album”.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has announced that she’s considering a foray into politics in the future.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, who last week criticised Donald Trump’s air strike against Iran, said that she was considering a move into the political arena on Twitter.

“Think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” wrote Cardi.

