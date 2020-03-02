Anthony Mackie confirms he’ll take over as Captain America in MCU

Anthony Mackie has confirmed that he will be taking over the mantle of Captain America in upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers handed over his mantle to Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon, and it seems he will be holding it up going forward.

Speaking in a new interview with Shadow and Act, the actor said: “With the idea of being a black man and becoming Captain America, it’s been a daunting task because I think, at this day and age in America, I think we are open-minded to the idea of having my face represent us, as a country, my race represents us as a country, because we’re truly a melting pot.

“So there is no distinctive look or feel or design of an American. We’re all Americans. So to be Captain America, I want my Captain America to represent everybody, not just a specific group of people.”

Mackie will be joined by Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell also appearing.

The show is one of a number of new Marvel Disney+ shows including WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as Vision and Scarlet Witch, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was recently forced to cancel a shoot in Puerto Rico due to recent earthquakes.

In other Marvel news, newly emerged concept art recently revealed that Endgame originally planned to kill off Nick Fury.

