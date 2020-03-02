50 Cent vows to finish Pop Smoke’s debut album after rapper’s murder

50 Cent has vowed to help finish Pop Smoke‘s debut album after the rapper was shot dead last month.

The 20 year-old rapper was shot and killed at a house in Los Angeles, California on February 19. The police described the murder as a “targeted” hit.

At the time of his death, Pop Smoke was thought to be working on his first full album after releasing mixtapes including ‘Meet The Woo’ and ‘Meet The Woo Vol.2’.

Posting on Instagram, Fiddy wrote: “I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.”

It comes after 50 Cent was spotted partying with the late 20-year-old in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, only weeks before his death. 50 has since been very vocal about Pop Smoke’s talent, and recently praised the rapper’s cover of ‘Many Men’.

Praising Pop Smoke’s take on the ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ track, he said: “What the fuck man. He was on his way.”

Pop Smoke’s family also paid tribute to the late rapper in a recent statement.

In the statement, Pop Smoke’s family called for “respect and responsible reporting” while they grieve for their son.

“The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support,” the statement begins. “Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend.” “Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke. “Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.” In the wake of Pop Smoke’s death, a number of artists, including Nicki Minaj, have paid tribute. Joey Bada$$ shared a new freestyle commemorating Smoke on Instagram, while Pusha T has pulled ‘Hunting Season’ from streaming services out of respect for the late rapper, writing: “The hypothetical ideas of ‘killing rappers’ isn’t setting well with me.”

