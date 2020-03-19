Reese Witherspoon Wears These Game-Changing Running Sneakers Even When She’s Not Running

When she’s not spending hours on set, she’s busy attending her kids’ sports games or getting in her daily step goal by shopping, walking her dogs, or embarking on a sweat session with friends. The common denominator in these various off-duty activities? Her footwear of choice: a pair of Hoka One One sneakers, a light-as-a-feather athletic shoe that will make hitting 10,000 steps a piece of cake.

Most recently, Witherspoon was photographed in them cheering on her son during soccer practice. The actor wore a sporty low-key look that consisted of black leggings, a black hoodie, a baseball cap, and her go-to black Hoka One One Clifton Sneakers that she tends to reach for whenever she’s going to be busy on her feet — and for good reason.

The sneakers, which are currently on sale at Nordstrom, are engineered to be incredibly lightweight thanks to a weightless knit upper and a gravity-defying sole that makes for a smooth, comfortable ride no matter what step count you’re on. They come with a removable cushioned insole and a treaded outsole that gives just the right amount of traction without interfering with your strides.

With such a game-changing design, it’s no surprise that the running shoe has taken the celeb world by storm. Aside from Witherspoon, Britney Spears wears her Hokas when she’s working out, and Pippa Middleton Hoka sneaker sightings date back to 2017.

The shoe’s smart design — which we’re betting will make your workouts way more efficient — is easy on the eyes, too. The bulky platform sole feels very of-the-moment (chunky shoes are still very much a thing in 2020), and the otherwise minimalist silhouette pairs well with everything from leggings and jeans to skirts and dresses.

Witherspoon can’t stop wearing her $130 Hoka One One sneakers, and we have a strong inkling that you won’t be able to either once you purchase a pair. After all, when you find a shoe that fits the bill, why would you want to wear anything else? Shop the comfortable running sneakers the actor wears on repeat on sale below.

