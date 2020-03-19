‘Peaky Blinders’ sends powerful message to fans after filming stops due to coronavirus

Peaky Blinders has shared an empowering message from its director about coronavirus as production shuts down on series 6.

Yesterday (March 18) director/photographer Anthony Byrne posted an image of Cillian Murphy in his Tommy Shelby get-up on set. He captioned the photo with a lengthy message that touched on the disappointment of halting production after “months of hard work by our very talented, dedicated and hardworking crew”.

But he took the opportunity in the message, which was reposted to the official Peaky Blinders Instagram account, to advocate supporting communities, loved ones, and workers in the NHS during these difficult times. “Support the amazing people who are keeping the @nhsmillion going. Look after those around you and reach out to people,” he wrote.

Elsewhere, he pressed on the importance of people keeping occupied with arts and entertainment. “Read that book that’s been staring at you for years. Write a poem, script, novel. Listen to music. Watch movies. Be creative. Make art. Share. Find the positive in all of this and use it. We will be better for it in the long run.”

“These are extraordinary times and we must be extraordinary in them,” he wrote.

“Remember who we all are as a people and look out for those around you who will find these times challenging. Dig deep. It will pass.”

The popular BBC mob drama suspended production on March 16. A spokesperson said (via The Guardian): “In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, the producers – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions – of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

