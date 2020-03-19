Jessie Reyez teams up with Eminem and 6LACK on her debut album

Jessie Reyez has teamed up with Eminem and 6LACK on her forthcoming debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’.

The Grammy-nominated Colombian-Canadian singer shared the tracklisting for the record through an Instagram post which you can view below.

Reyez wrote: “The whole premise of building this album was to make something that made people think about their mortality. Now it seems like a theme song to what’s happening irl.

She added: “I’ve reached out for advice; the general consensus is ‘drop it’. I put everything into this, I even pulled it down from the pre order (Ps You gotta pre order again) to make changes because I needed to make sure I was passionate and proud of it – not the label, not my managers – me. So I did. If we drop now and the world ends tomorrow, at least my art was authentic.

Eminem features on the album track ‘Coffin’. It is the second time Reyez has teamed up with the rapper after she appeared on his 2018 album ‘Kamikaze’ on the tracks ‘Good Guy’ and ‘Nice Guy’.

In the video for the former, Reyez emerged from a shallow grave before heading towards a large house where she tracks down Eminem in the kitchen. Their violent showdown sees the pair physically attack each other until Reyez grabs a knife and stabs Eminem.

‘Imported’, her 2019 collaboration with 6LACK also features on the record.

‘Before Love Came to Kill Us’ is out on March 27.

Meanwhile, Reyez was providing support for Billie Eilish‘s ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour before dates were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

