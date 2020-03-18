Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Will Now Bring You a Little High School Musical Update

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are here to remind you that we’re all in this together. Literally.

The two High School Musical legends (who are friends in real life, so please don’t pit Sharpay and Gabriella against each other) have both been sharing their experiences while self-quarantining in the hopes of curbing the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Tisdale, who oftens posts dancing videos on TikTok, shared one very memorable piece of choreography on Monday: “We’re All In This Together,” the finale from the first High School Musical movie. “My workout while on self quarantine. I can’t believe I remembered it,” she said.

Fans felt the moves were fabulous, with one commenting, “This is the most iconic Tik Tok ever.” Others quickly requested that the star re-enact some of Sharpay Evans’ most iconic moments, including “Bop to the Top” and “Fabulous.”

Her co-star, Hudgens, shared a side-by-side with Tisdale’s clip on her own Instagram, with one catch. She wasn’t doing the memorable “We’re All In This Together” moves, but was singing with a bottle of wine.

“Well, it’s come to this,” Hudgens said on Instagram. “Maybe I start getting into TikTok.”

Hudgens later drew criticism online for separate comments she made in an Instagram Live about the spread of coronavirus, saying that it “is terrible, but like, inevitable?”

The actor apologized for her comments on Twitter in a statement Tuesday.

“I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” she said. “This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”