Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Open Up About Why They Reconnected After On-Off Friendship

As people everywhere practice self-isolation in their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato used the opportunity to reconnect and catch up with one another in a joint Instagram Live chat on Tuesday. The interview was a part of Cyrus’ new Bright Minded: Live With Miley, an afternoon talk show airing every day this week on the “Slide Away” singer’s Instagram.

During the candid conversation, Cyrus and Lovato, both 27, opened up about their longstanding friendship how they’ve always supported each other from far — even if they weren’t in frequent contact.

The topic came up when Cyrus revealed how she struggled with body image after her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, in which she wore a tan bodysuit while performing onstage with Robin Thicke.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says Hannah Montana Gave Her ‘Body Dysmorphia’

“I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s— because after the VMAs and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit,” she shared. “I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that that would ever made me feel some type of way.”

She continued, “I think what was so hard about it was my brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worse thing that I would feel like I would be to my fans is lying or a fraud.”

“First of all, I’m so sad that you went through that and I had no idea,” Lovato responded. “I wish I could’ve been there, but I didn’t know and I feel like we’ve gone through like times where we’re closer and then distant — and that’s fine, that’s what friends do. I just wish I could’ve been there for you. But if that ever f—— happens again, you better call me.”

Cyrus then touched on their on-off friendship, telling Lovato, “Life is moving so fast that it’s usually hard to slow ourselves down and appreciate people in our lives, and you’ve been that person for me for so many years and we’ve been friends for so long.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says ‘Life Is a Journey’ as She Reveals She’s ‘Feeling Not Super Confident’

“We can not talk forever and then some bulls— will go down, and I’ll just know you’re the person I want to reach out to,” Cyrus continued. “In dark times, it’s really important to reach towards those who are illuminated. I just think that you’re such a light — even if it took this crisis to get us connected again.”

Likewise, Lovato only had kind words for Cyrus, telling the Hannah Montana alum, “I feel like you’ve always been such a light and that’s why we connected at 14.”

“We connected then because we just saw something in each other,” Lovato said. “Maybe it was because of spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts.”

“Or maybe we were just gay as f—,” Cyrus joked, causing Lovato to burst into laughing.

RELATED: Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus Reunite at March for Our Lives: ‘Happy to Stand with You’

In the past, Cyrus and Lovato have both been open about their respective sexuality.

Cyrus told Variety in 2016, “My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality.”

“I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box,” she explained at the time. “I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl … My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel. But I feel very neutral,” Cyrus, who publicly identified as pansexual that year, continued. “Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more.”

In 2018, Lovato described her sexuality as “very fluid” in a cover story with InStyle magazine.

“I think love is love,” she said. “You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”