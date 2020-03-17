Jennifer Lopez Drops DSW Shoe Collection: Shop Her Sky-High Stilettos, Neon Pumps and More

The star announced last month that she’s entering the fashion industry with a Camuto Group collaboration — and the highly-anticipated footwear line officially launched Monday, exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and online at DSW.com.

From leopard-print pumps and studded sneakers, to sky-high metallic platforms and neon stilettos ranging from $59 to $189, JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ is a perfect reflection of the actress and singer’s signature sexy and glamorous aesthetic (and we can picture her pairing every style with big hair, her famous bedazzled Starbucks cup and oversize hoop earrings).

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all – music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez, 50, said in a press release.

She continued: “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all!”

The Hustlers star announced the launch on Instagram on Monday, sharing three campaign photos of herself looking fierce in a not-yet-released open toe mule, a bright orange lace-up heel (embossed with reptile print!) called the Florella Pump and a clear strappy heel with leopard-print trim called the Parlata Pump.

“I’m home, hoping you’re all safe. Here is a little something to maybe brighten your day… I’m so proud to launch my new footwear collection, available now at @DSW! 👠? DSW.com/JLo #JLOJenniferLopez #StaySafe,” Lopez captioned the post.

