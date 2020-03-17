Search

A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

By PEOPLE/Diane J. Cho • March 17, 2020

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes,

PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Following the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration, the coronavirus has caused major disruptions on a global scale.

Schools have been suspending or canceling classes, sports teams have been playing games without fans in the stands, late-night shows have started to film without live audiences, political rallies have been canceled and airlines have started to cancel flights in response to the fast-spreading disease.

Here’s an ongoing list with the most up-to-date announcements on what’s been canceled or postponed and for how long:

Festivals

Concert Tours

Award Shows

Sporting Events

Movie Premieres

Television

Political Events

  • President Trump
    • Canceled
      • Colorado and Nevada re-election rallies
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Joe Biden
    • “In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled,” said Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield. “We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days.”
  • Louisiana is postponing its primary to June 20 and municipal elections to July 25 (per The Hill)
  • Democratic debate, set to take place on March 15, announced changes to reflect coronavirus concerns: It will not have an audience or a media work area
  • Maryland, a state that has yet to vote in the Democratic primary, is reportedly considering changing its election to mail only
  • Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said in early March that, for now, he’s not considering canceling the mid-July event in Milwaukee and instead holding an online rally — which would mean thousands of delegates would have to cast their votes remotely when deciding whether Biden or Sanders will be the party’s nominee.
  • The Republican National Convention, scheduled for late August in Charlotte, North Carolina, has yet to make an announcement regarding its plans. The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on March 12, though Vice President Mike Pence said during the same week that all of the president’s upcoming 2020 rallies will be contemplated on “a day-to-day basis”
  • White House Easter Egg Roll is canceled

