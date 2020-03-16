‘Venom 2’: release date, plot details, cast and everything we know so far

Sony’s take on Venom, starring the one and only Tom Hardy, was an action-packed and very silly big-screen adaptation of the Marvel character’s story. And if you enjoyed seeing Mr Hardy transforming into a horrific spider-like alien in 2018, then good news! A sequel is heading to the big screen later this year (coronavirus permitting).

Here’s everything we know so far about Venom 2.

When is Venom 2 set to be released?

Venom 2 is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020.

Have there been any trailers yet?

Not yet – but we’ll keep you posted.

Who is in the Venom 2 cast?

Tom Hardy is of course returning as Eddie Brock / Venom — but who else will be joining him?

Well, Woody Harrelson will play Venom’s next foe, Cletus Kasady / Carnage and Michelle Williams is reprising her role as Anne Weying. This Is England actor Stephen Graham has also been cast, while Reid Scott (Dr. Dan Lewis) will also star.

Naomie Harris has been linked to a part in Venom 2 as Shriek — and she revealed back in October that she was in negotiations to play the character.

Who is directing Venom 2?

Andy Serkis will direct the sequel, taking over the director’s chair from Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the 2018 original.

“It’s actually happening,” Serkis wrote on Instagram upon getting the gig in August 2019. “I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride… Can’t wait.”

What is the plot of Venom 2?

No firm plot details have been released yet.

Director Andy Serkis has remained tight-lipped, telling IGN in 2019: “I can’t tell you any ideas right now. I’m in the beginning stages, but I have some very clear ideas about what I want to see visually, and how we can take the characters to another dimension.”

While there has been speculation that Venom 2 could be a Spider-Man crossover (Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has gone on record to say that prospect “seems likely at some point”), producer Matt Tolmach has suggested that Venom/Eddie will remain the focus of the next film.

Tolmach told CinemaBlend in December 2019: “The heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom. These two characters, these two sides that had to figure out how to live together and that were somehow better together than they were separately, or more successful, and what that meant.”

Where is Venom 2 being filmed?

According to IMDb, filming locations so far have included New York City, San Francisco and Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.

The post ‘Venom 2’: release date, plot details, cast and everything we know so far appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.