‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus says he’ll burn down the show if Daryl dies

Norman Reedus has made it clear he wouldn’t be happy if his The Walking Dead character was killed off.

The actor, who has portrayed Daryl Dixon in all 10 seasons of the hit AMC zombie drama, was a recent guest on TBS talk show Conan. When asked by host Conan O’Brien how he would feel if producers wrote off his character, he responded with: “I’ll burn down that building.”

Along with just a handful of others, Reedus’ Daryl is one of the only remaining original characters. Fans have come to refer to Daryl as “untouchable”.

However, Daryl came close to death in the recent episode ‘Stalker’. A battle with Alpha left him in a critical condition, though an intervention by Lydia meant he was probably saved from certain death.

In other news, The Walking Dead actress Lindsley Register has revealed she shot a sex scene with the actor who plays Eugene — but it was scrapped.

Speaking to The Independent, Register said the scene was “fun” and was one of a number of scenes that never made it to air.

“I filmed other scenes of [Laura] interacting with Rosita [Christian Serratos] and with Eugene that the audience will never get to see,” Register said. “We all shoot stuff that never makes it to the screen.

