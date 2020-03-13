A clip from the forthcoming Star Wars documentary The Skywalker Legacy shows Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, portray a younger Leia during filming for The Rise of Skywalker.

In the featurette broadcast by Good Morning America Lourd is seen learning Jedi battle craft with an actor standing in for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Lourd is later interviewed about how it feels to be portraying Fisher’s character after her mother passed away.

“Being back has been incredible, painful, surreal – all of the adjectives you could come up with, probably, I felt,” Loud says.

The documentary is included as part of The Rise of Skywalker digital release on March 17. Also in the doc – and in the broadcasted clip – an emotional Daisy Ridley (Rey) discusses filming the very first Leia scene without Fisher. This was achieved through special effects and more practical methods, including copying the lighting of unused Leia footage in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Elsewhere, J.J. Abrams is seen telling the on-set cast and crew: “We don’t have the most important person with us.”

“The reality of having to do a scene with someone who isn’t actually there is challenging,” Ridley adds in a backstage interview.

In other news, it has been revealed that Rey’s father in Star Wars was a failed clone of Emperor Sheev Palpatine.

Details in advanced copies of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker book have begun to leak online. One particular new fact is that Rey’s father was an “imperfect” clone made by Palpatine’s worshippers after he died in Return of the Jedi (1983).

The post New ‘Star Wars’ documentary shows Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd filming “painful” Leia scenes appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.