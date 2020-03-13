Michael Caine says Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman’ trilogy was “one of the greatest things I have done in my life”

Michael Caine has praised Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, adding that his decision to portray Alfred Pennyworth was one of the best choices of his acting career.

The veteran actor, who celebrates his 87th birthday tomorrow (March 14), was discussing the trials of working as an elderly actor when he came to reflect on his role in Nolan’s DC trilogy.

Speaking to The Hindu, Caine recalled the first time he met Nolan. “He came to the front door of my house in the country with a script. I could see him through the glass but I couldn’t recognise him. The moment he introduced himself, I knew exactly who he was because I was a great fan of his three small films.”

Caine added that he was surprised when the director and screenwriter asked him to portray Alfred in the Batman films. “I told him, ‘I am too old for Batman. Do you want me to play the butler? What would my dialogues be? Would you like another beverage or more custard?’”

Nolan then explained that he regarded Alfred’s character as more than a butler; that he was “the foster-father of Batman”.

Caine said: “So, I did the movie and it was one of the greatest things I have done in my life.”

The actor was speaking to the publication ahead of the release of Tenet, the Nolan-directed time-travelling epic that arrives in July, which Caine also stars in.

“He [Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script,” Caine revealed, explaining that he doesn’t know much about the film he’s in. “All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven’t heard anything since.”

In other news, Matt Reeves, the director of the forthcoming Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman has unveiled the first look at the Batmobile.

