Watch the first full trailer for Spike Jones’ ‘Beastie Boys Story’ documentary

March 12, 2020

The film is coming real soon

The first full trailer for Beastie Boys Story, the documentary film based on the stage production of the same name, has been shared.

The clip, which you can watch below, features archive video as well as new footage of Mike D and Ad-Rock talking about the Beastie Boys‘ history on stage. It follows the teaser trailer that was released back in January.

The documentary will land in IMAX cinemas on April 3 and will then stream on April 24 via Apple TV+.

 

The documentary film was set to premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival this month but the event was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Beastie Boys also cancelled their forthcoming live appearance at the festival along with Ozzy Osbourne and Nine Inch Nails.

Additionally, Jonze is releasing a Beastie Boys picture book, which marks his first-ever book of photography.

The 256-page tome contains more than 200 of the Academy Award-winning director’s personal photos shot during his time spent with the Beasties

From their first collaborations in the early 90s to the cover of 1999’s greatest hits album ‘The Sound of Science’, everything in the book is redefined via “the candid, the unexpected, the behind-the-scenes, and the real” images.

