Tom Brady and Gisele Go Horseback Riding with Their Kids Amid Questions About Quarterback's NFL Future

One day after announcing that he is launching a production company, the Patriots quarterback went horseback riding with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their two kids, Vivian Lake, 7, and Benjamin Rein, 10.

The super model, 39, shared video footage she took of the golden hour outing on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Wearing a hat reading “TB12” and holding his cell phone, Brady, 42, smiles at his wife. Bündchen then points the camera at their kids ahead, calling out to Vivian in Portuguese.

Last week, the Boston Herald reported that the NFL star’s recent phone call with the New England franchise’s coach Bill Belichick “didn’t go well,” a source told the outlet.

The insider said that the fruitless phone call doesn’t necessarily mean Brady won’t stay in New England, but didn’t give details of the check-in. A source told NFL.com last month that the Patriots, at the time, were willing to fork over $30 million a year to keep Brady on the team’s roster.

Bündchen told fans on Instagram last month that even she doesn’t know where their family will be living later this year.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” she said during an Instagram Story Q&A. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And [wherever] my husband is happy playing. So we will see.”

The family reportedly moved from Massachusetts to Greenwich, Connecticut, in January.

Though Brady is reportedly to be keeping his options open when it comes to which team he will play for in the upcoming season, he alluded that he wouldn’t be going anywhere on Instagram in January after the Patriots dropped out of the NFL playoffs.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” he said at the time. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

On Monday, Brady announced the launch of his new production company, which he named 199 Productions after his draft pick number.

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project Unseen Football. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.”

Alluding to his free agency, Brady added, “Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.”

Brady’s company will be a multi-platform brand that will develop original content including documentaries, feature films and television shows, according to a press release. Numerous projects covering sports, health and wellness, and entertainment are already in development, the release said, and several will feature Brady.