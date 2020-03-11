Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak share funky new song ‘Don’t Slack’

Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for a new song ‘Don’t Slack’ – listen below.

The collaboration features in the new Trolls World Tour animated movie, in which Timberlake both stars and serves as executive producer of the soundtrack.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Timberlake said of the collaboration: “I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too.

“I told him as well, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”

In the same interview, the ‘Suit & Tie’ singer also revealed he has an unreleased collaboration with Lizzo.

“Lizzo, can we please put the song out?” Timberlake said. “We have one. Can we please put the song out? Shout out to Lizzo. It’s like a Chicago house record. And it goes so hard. It’s so fun. It’s so good.”

The Trolls World Tour soundtrack is set to feature Kelly Clarkson, Mary J Blige, and George Clinton, among others. Last month, Timberlake shared ‘The Other Side’, a new collaboration with SZA also due to appear on the record.

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” SZA said in a statement. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video.”

