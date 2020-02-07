‘Knives Out’ sequel is officially in the works as Daniel Craig teases return

It’s been confirmed that a sequel to the Oscar-nominated Knives Out is officially in the works.

Lionsgate is already planning a follow-up to its critically acclaimed whodunnit film, starring James Bond star Daniel Craig as Southern private investigator Benoit Blanc.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer revealed on February 6 that the studio will have production due to start soon, according to Deadline.

The 2019 movie, which follows the murder of a wealthy novelist, has become a critical and commercial success since its recent release and is nominated for the Best Screenplay Oscar.

In it, the character will investigate a new case, and the director has added that Craig is keen to return to the role.

Asked whether he’d like to star in a Knives Out sequel, Craig told Entertainment Weekly: “Sure. I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course, I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it.”

The movie has grossed £190.7 million ($247 million) worldwide on a £30.8 million ($40 million) budget

In NME’s four-star review of Knives Out, we called it a “very clever, murder-mystery, packed with big stars, big laughs and – from Daniel Craig in particular – some very big acting”.

Meanwhile, star Ana de Armas has admitted she almost turned down the role of Marta Cabrera, a Latina immigrant who acts as a carer.

The actress revealed that the original character description of “Caretaker, Latina, pretty” wasn’t to her taste initially.

“I’ve seen that before,” she said. “‘Latina’, I have no problem with, because I’m Cuban and very proud to be Cuban. But that [description] didn’t say anything to me. There’s no information at all about her character.”

However, after reading the script she realised that Cabrera was a central character in the film, de Armas adding: “She’s the one who knows all the secrets and who’s actually mourning the death of her friend.

“I had so much to play with. Rian [Johnson, director] gave me all the tools to make it work.”

The post ‘Knives Out’ sequel is officially in the works as Daniel Craig teases return appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.