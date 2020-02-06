Sofia Richie Says She's Skipping KUWTK Next Season to Focus on Her Acting Career

While the fashion mogul surprised fans with her Keeping Up with the Kardashians debut last October, she revealed she will not be returning next season as she wants to focus on her acting career.

Richie attended the opening of the Marcell Von Berlin flagship store in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, where she told Entertainment Tonight she is “gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear!” Richie, 21, said of pivoting her career.

The model — who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick — shared that she feels a strong connection to her upcoming acting projects. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” she said.

Richie went on to explain that growing up, she “kind of felt like I was stuck in everyone’s shadow” as the daughter of musician Lionel Richie, 70, and sister to TV personality and designer Nicole Richie, 38.

However, the model added, “I’m very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I’ve kind of navigated into my lane and it’s been great for me.”

“Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it,” she told the outlet.

Sofia first appeared on KUWTK in October 2019 when she joined Disick, Kardashian, 40, and their kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, on a family trip to Finland.

“I was first going to go to Finland as a girls trip, but it just seemed like a lot of the activities my kids would love,” Kardashian said on the episode. “The dates that we were able to go ended up being Spring Break, and then Scott really wanted to come along. And then it was my idea to invite Sofia to come on our trip.”

While Disick — who has been linked to Sofia since 2017 — was all for the plan, he knew bringing everyone together could create some complicated group dynamics.

“I never want to miss out on anything when it includes the kids,” he said. “The past six to eight months, we’ve been on a couple of trips where it’s been Kourtney, Sofia, the kids, and it’s been great. But Sofia mentioned to me that she feels a little left out so I have to be careful not to overstep anyone’s boundaries and make anyone feel left out.”