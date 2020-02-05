Search

‘The Mandalorian’ season two release date confirmed

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • February 05, 2020

Disney has announced that the second season of The Mandalorian

will air this October on Disney+, within the same year the Star Wars spin-off’s first series finally reaches UK shores.

The first series was broadcast when Disney+ launched last November in the US. However, the platform hasn’t yet arrived in the UK with subscribers having to wait until March.

UK viewers will be able to watch the newly announced second series in line with the US come October.

The Mandalorian Episode 3.
‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 3. Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. / The Hollywood Archive

In an earnings call to shareholders, Disney boss Bob Iger outlined details of the current slate and confirmed that it would make a swift return for a second series.

According to Yahoo Movies UK Iger said that characters in the show will take their “stories in new directions”. This seemed to hint at rumors that the show itself could spin off with other dedicated series.

Disney’s report also revealed that its new streaming platform has secured 28.6 million paying subscribers, up from the 26 million it notched up before New Year.

Additionally, Disney+ is set to air The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the Avenger alums, in August.

The show will follow Mackie’s Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon) under his new Captain America duties after he was enlisted to do so at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

'The Mandalorian' season two release date confirmed

