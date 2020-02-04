New ThunderCats Roar animated series sets premiere on Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network has set an official premiere date for its new animated ThunderCats series, ThunderCats Roar, which will debut later this month.

The show was initially expected for a 2019 unveiling, but “Exodus Part 1 & 2” will now air on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT. It tells of how Lion-O (voiced by Max Mittelman), the newly appointed and blindly heroic leader of the ThunderCats, leads his troupe off the crumbling planet of Thundera to land on Third Earth, where the evil Mumm-Ra resides. Episodes “The Legend of Boggy Ben” and “Prank Call” will follow on Saturday, Feb. 29.

ThunderCats originally aired between 1985 and 1989 with a cast of characters that included Cheetara, Panthro, Tygra, Snarf, and WilyKit and WilyKat. ThunderCats Roar seeks to stay close to that concept, while embracing the comedy and action of this animated sci-fi world.

“I think the world that they built lends itself really well to comedy because of how silly and crazy and outlandish those ideas are and some of those settings are,” producer Victor Courtright said. “But at the same time, it wouldn’t be ThunderCats if it didn’t have super cool action elements because that’s what people came back to. It’s very much something that we want to lean on. So with the new show, we’re not walking away from the action in any bit. Every step we take towards comedy, we take two more towards really cool action scenes and explosions and lasers and actions effects.”

Erica Lindbeck will voice Cheetara, whose idea of fun is a tad extreme, and WilyKit, whose BFF is WilyKat (also voiced by Mittelman). Patrick Seitz voices Tygra, a father figure of sorts to Lion-O, and Mumm-Ra, while Chris Jai Alex voices enthusiastic science whiz Panthro.