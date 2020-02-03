Nadine Shah announces new album ‘Kitchen Sink’ – watch her feast of a video for ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’

Nadine Shah has announced details of her new album ‘Kitchen Sink’.

The record will come out on June 5 via Infectious Music, and is being previewed by a video for first single ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’.

The new album follows Shah’s 2017 Mercury-nominated ‘Holiday Destination’. Of the new song, she says: “My brother was making a comment on sexism when he was younger and made a painting of a man embracing a goat with the phrase “ladies for babies, goats for

love”. It always stuck with me, i guess cause it sounded daft but really because

even back then i knew its true meaning and intent.

“I was also thinking about a lot of the songs i would have been listening to at the time, songs I sang along to innocently without question of the meaning. ‘Ladies for Babies’ is a direct response to ‘All That She Wants’ by Ace of Base.

“I reversed the gender and I poke fun at a husband who expects nothing more from me, as a wife, than to carry his child and perform the role of the obeying subservient trophy wife. Only this time the mistress is a farmyard animal. A lot of my album explores subjects of sexism and tradition. It’s not all about beastiality, I promise.” Watch the video below.

Expanding on the themes of ‘Kitchen Sink’, Shah says: “It’s a conversation between me and so many of my friends in our 30’s. There’s that panic that so many of us have that we are running out of time, when it comes to having children.

“It’s like when we were younger we all made our own timelines in our minds of when we thought we would do certain things. If you were to tell 14 year old me I’d be 34, unmarried and have no children I’d have never believed it. Lots of my friends I’ve spoken to did this very same thing.

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Kitchen Sink’ below.

1. Club Cougar

2. Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)

3. Buckfast

4. Dillydally

5. Trad

6. Kitchen Sink

7. Kite

8. Ukrainian Wine

9. Wasps Nest

10. Walk

11. Prayer Mat

The post Nadine Shah announces new album ‘Kitchen Sink’ – watch her feast of a video for ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.