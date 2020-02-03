Search

Discover

NEWS

Hamilton movie coming to theaters featuring original Broadway cast

By EW/Christian Holub • February 03, 2020

Hamilton has hundreds of thousands of fans across the world,

but not all of them got to see Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s game-changing musical with the acclaimed original cast. But next year, they will all get to feel like there were in the room where it happened when Disney brings a “live-capture” Hamilton film featuring the inaugural Broadway cast to theaters.

Unlike this year’s upcoming In the Heights movie, this Hamilton film will not be an adaptation of the Broadway show. As early as 2015, Miranda expressed his desire to film a performance featuring the original cast, and finally did follow through with it in 2016 before he left for other projects and Hamilton spread to cities outside New York. At that time, Miranda said all they would be doing with the footage would be “throwing it in a vault at Gringotts for a bit probably.” But now, it’s time for a withdrawal.

Hamilton will hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.

2 2 4
  1. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery The young and beautiful girl looks for the (⊙▂⊙) good man! Fo︆︆llow the li︆︆nk ➤➤ my con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> bit.do/frmux
    ...show more
  2. Dranch
    JudyMAyala my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site....www.99kitty.com
    ...show more
  3. bajevah913
    bajevah913 Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out .. bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9
    ...show more
  4. bajevah913
    bajevah913 Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out .. bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9 Visit for more details☛☛☛☛☛☛☛ bit.ly/2Tg9Yk9
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.