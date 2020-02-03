Hamilton movie coming to theaters featuring original Broadway cast

but not all of them got to see Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s game-changing musical with the acclaimed original cast. But next year, they will all get to feel like there were in the room where it happened when Disney brings a “live-capture” Hamilton film featuring the inaugural Broadway cast to theaters.

Unlike this year’s upcoming In the Heights movie, this Hamilton film will not be an adaptation of the Broadway show. As early as 2015, Miranda expressed his desire to film a performance featuring the original cast, and finally did follow through with it in 2016 before he left for other projects and Hamilton spread to cities outside New York. At that time, Miranda said all they would be doing with the footage would be “throwing it in a vault at Gringotts for a bit probably.” But now, it’s time for a withdrawal.

Hamilton will hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.