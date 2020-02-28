Search

Discover

NEWS

Lady Gaga heads back to the dancefloor with vibrant electro-pop banger ‘Stupid Love’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Rhian Daly • February 28, 2020

The first taste of LG6 sounds like vintage Gaga

Way back in 2008, Lady Gaga emerged with her debut single, the instant classic ‘Just Dance’, and immediately took over the world with her highly conceptualised, hugely infectious brand of pop. It’s been a while since we heard from that version of the modern icon though – in recent years, she’s been dialling things right back, be that on country-pop twinges of 2016’s ‘Joanne’ or on the soundtrack to the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born.

Now, though, the Gaga we first met and fell in love with is making a big return with ‘Stupid Love’, the first taste of her long-awaited sixth album, which is rumoured to be called ‘Chromatica’. It’s a glorious resurrection for the 21st century’s most outlandish pop star and an iridescent lightning bolt of a banger ready to electrify the dancefloor.

It begins with a looped refrain from our resident superstar that on its own sounds like it would be right at home in a ‘90s garage track. When it’s injected between darkly glittering ‘80s synths, it becomes an intergalactic, retro-futuristic clarion call that brings a breathless urgency to the song’s unabashed declarations.

On the surface ‘Stupid Love’ is driven by romance; Gaga addressing the song to “the one that I’ve been waiting for” and defiantly singing “I want your stupid love” as if she’s spitting out the words in the middle of a make-up-or-break-up fight. Each time she repeats the statement, its euphoria grows until you’re ready to punch the air and shout along with her.

But is it all that simple? The vibrant music video suggests another meaning entirely. “The world rots in conflict,” subtitles read at its start. “Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica.” Then we’re introduced to different factions, each with their own colour, doing battle in the desert. It’s down to pink-haired “kindness punk” Gaga to show them the error of their ways and bring them together – via a choreographed dance routine, of course.

You could read some of the lyrics as a call for civility and unity too, the star saying she’s “gotta the find the peace” and promising to “battle for you”. Even the pre-chorus’ cry of “All I ever wanted was love” could be seen as her yearning for some togetherness in this fractured world.

No matter what its true meaning is, ‘Stupid Love’ signals the start of a bold new era for Gaga – one that looks set to be bright, imaginative, and a whole lot of fun.

The post Lady Gaga heads back to the dancefloor with vibrant electro-pop banger ‘Stupid Love’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 10
  1. EdwardGarrard11
    EdwardGarrard I'am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business. Here what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you....    COPY HERE☛☛☛ ­­ www.cashin3.com
    ...show more
  2. MonicaTits
    Monica Hey..My pussy gets so wet, look at ....❤❤ Wanna come inside? >> is.gd/user5386
    ...show more
  3. MonicaTits
    Monica Hey..My pussy gets so wet, look at ....❤❤ Wanna come inside? >> is.gd/user5386
    ...show more
  4. Mathewprince
    Mathew Prince yes! I love her! She is my quen!
    ...show more
  5. JennyTeacher18
    Jenny ★★ I look for the good man. ⚡⚡ I would be your⚡ Mis︆︆tress!!❤❤ Pun︆︆ish me! ➤➤=>> v.ht/U5iS
    ...show more
  6. Thentrals63
    JosePTalley S­t­a­r­t n­o­w e­a­r­n­i­n­g c­a­s­h e­v­e­r­y m­o­n­t­h o­n­l­i­n­e f­r­o­m h­o­m­e­. G­e­t­t­i­n­g p­a­i­d m­o­r­e t­h­a­n $­1­5­k b­y d­o­i­n­g a­n e­a­s­y j­o­b o­n­l­i­n­e­. ­I h­a­v­e m­a­d­e $­1­9­7­1­5 i­n l­a­s­t ­4 w­e­e­k­s f­r­o­m t­h­i­s j­o­b­. E­a­s­y t­o j­o­i­n a­n­d e­a­r­n­i­n­g f­r­o­m t­h­i­s a­r­e j­u­s­t a­w­e­s­o­m­e­. J­o­i­n t­h­i­s r­i­g­h­t n­o­w b­y f­o­l­l­o­w i­n­s­t­r­u­c­t­i­o­n­s h­e­r­e­.­.­.­.­.­.­.↠www.2salary.com
    ...show more
  7. jokovot997
    jokovot997 I am makng $165 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience masses freedom now that i'm my non-public boss. that is what I do......↓↓↓↓COPY THIS SITE↓↓↓↓HERE☛...............www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  8. ArthurISchultz
    ArthurISchultz I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet and PC/laptop. Hurry up and join the link......HER☛  www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  9. cepolo6263
    cepolo6263 Start getting paid every month online from home more than $15k just by doing very simple and easy job from home. Last month i have earned $17954 from this online job just by giving this 2 hrs a day using my laptop. I am now a good online earner. Get this job you guys also and start earning money online right now by follow details here............­­­­ w­­­­w­­­w­­.­­Neway9­­­­­.­­­­c­o­m­
    ...show more
  10. cepolo6263
    cepolo6263 Start getting paid every month online from home more than $15k just by doing very simple and easy job from home. Last month i have earned $17954 from this online job just by giving this 2 hrs a day using my laptop. I am now a good online earner. Get this job you guys also and start earning money online right now by follow details here............­­­­ www.Neway9.com­
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.