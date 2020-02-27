Search

St. Vincent teases new ‘STV.OV’ clothing line

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • February 27, 2020

'STV.OV' is coming soon

St. Vincent has teased the arrival of ‘STV.OV’, which appears to be the name of her new clothing line.

The musician, AKA Annie Clark, posted a preview of the clothing label on her Twitter page last night (February 26).

“STV.OV coming soon,” she wrote, as well as providing a phone number for fans to call to receive “more information”.

Fans who have called up the number have reported hearing a pre-recorded message from Clark, as well as “strange” other messages and hold music.

Clark’s new venture appears to be in collaboration with the recreational clothing company Outdoor Voices, who posted the same information on their Twitter account yesterday.

A release date for the St. Vincent clothing line has yet to be confirmed.

St. Vincent will speak at SXSW 2020 next month. Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein will be in conversation with the musician to discuss their forthcoming film The Nowhere Inn.

The rock mockumentary, directed by Bill Benz, follows Clark as she attempts to make a behind-the-scenes documentary with the intention to “both reveal and revel in the unadorned truth behind her on-stage persona.”

Last month, St. Vincent released her remix of  Beck‘s ‘Uneventful Days’.

“I guess I was listening to a lot of ’70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too.” the musician explained in an accompanying statement. “I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said ‘it should be 3 bpm faster.’ And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove.”

