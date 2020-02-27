Mumford & Sons and Royal Blood among final acts for Mad Cool Festival 2020

Mad Cool Festival has announced Mumford & Sons and Royal Blood among the final acts for its 2020 event.

The folk-rock giants will headline the Madrid festival on July 10, with Royal Blood acting as their immediate support.

Other acts announced today include Shura, The Last Internationale, Waxahatchee, The Chats, Loraine James, Leiti Sene, Pabst, Hunter & The Bear, Spielbergs and Maria Guadana.

Mad Cool itself begins on July 8, and will be headlined by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kings Of Leon, The Killers and more, with the likes of Foals, Pixies, Tove Lo and more also set to head to the Spanish capital.

The festival has also announced a special “festival experience flight” to get you to this year’s festival.

Instead of a typical budget flight to the continent, Flight I23715, leaving London Gatwick on July 7, is set to feature live music and other unannounced surprises.

Announcing the new experience, Mad Cool say that “passengers will be able to get a head start on the celebration with a complete experience from the very minute they embark on their journey to the Spanish capital”.

Details and tickets for the flight can be found here.

Last year, Mad Cool Festival saw the likes of The Cure, The National, Iggy Pop, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Robyn, Sharon Van Etten, Yonaka, The Gossip and Lauryn Hill all performing at the event.

Reviewing The Cure’s set at Mad Cool 2019, NME wrote: “For their hardcore Madrid fans, their setlist leans a little more on their esoteric and gothic side than they did at Glasto.

“The Mad Cool crowd raves through every minute of it, with their hunger for The Cure more than matched by the band’s compulsion to deliver.”

