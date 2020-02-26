Search

Discover

NEWS

Netflix serves up a new trailer for Ugly Delicious season 2 with chef David Chang

By EW/Marcus Jones • February 26, 2020

More than two years after its series debut,

Netflix food docuseries Ugly Delicious is finally making a comeback next month.

Hosted by chef and Momofuku founder David Chang, and executive produced by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, the show continues to use food as a gateway for tackling misconceptions, breaking down cultural barriers, and finding common ground in shared experiences.

Season 2 takes Chang to everywhere from India and Detroit to his home state of Virginia and Australia, with the host again covering a specific topic each episode.

As seen in the exclusive trailer above, Chang is getting ready for the arrival of his first child, meaning he’ll take an episode to familiarize himself with kid’s menus, preparing lunches for one lucky school, and making baby food with comedian Nick Kroll.

Indian food is another broad subject Chang is covering, bringing in Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi and comedian Aziz Ansari to show him that the cuisine is so much more than the stereotypical “curry.”

Other topics to be covered on the show include steak and the vertical spit (think schwarma), with more famous guests including Danny McBride.

