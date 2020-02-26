Lady Gaga announces new single 'Stupid Love' ahead of LG6 album

After announcing she was “pregnant” with new music at the top of 2019, the Oscar-winning actress-musician (otherwise known as Lady Gaga) announced her first solo pop single in nearly three years Tuesday in the form of “Stupid Love,” which will be released Friday.

“STUPID LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

Gaga announced the single in a tweet showing a billboard featuring an image of the song’s title splashed across an image of bright pink lips. The release comes after one of the most successful stretches of Gaga’s 12-year career in the entertainment industry — the performer recently launched a sold-out Las Vegas residency show titled Enigma, won three Grammys, earned an Academy Award, became the first woman to earn five No. 1 albums this decade, and scored her first No. 1 single in the United States since 2011 with A Star Is Born‘s signature hit “Shallow” in early 2019.

While the name of LG6 has yet to be announced, the teaser image for “Stupid Love” references the word “Chromatica,” which fans have speculated is the name of Gaga’s forthcoming release.

A song reportedly titled “Stupid Love” leaked online in recent months, after Gaga posted a photo of herself carving Halloween pumpkins that appeared to show her iPod playing a song with a similar title in the corner of the frame. Some fans speculated that this would be the first single from Gaga’s upcoming album, while others pegged it as a decoy single leaked by Gaga herself to distract from the LP’s actual contents.

Gaga previously confirmed to EW in August 2017 that she had begun work on a new album.

“I’ve started writing,” Gaga said of the planned album. “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.”

Collaborations rumored to appear on LG6 include songs made with Scottish producer SOPHIE, German techno master Boys Noize, and Gaga’s Joanne contributors Mark Ronson & BloodPop.