Search

Discover

NEWS

Lady Gaga announces new single 'Stupid Love' ahead of LG6 album

Kevin Winter
By EW/Joey Nolfi • February 26, 2020

Lady Gaga is finally ready to give birth.

After announcing she was “pregnant” with new music at the top of 2019, the Oscar-winning actress-musician (otherwise known as Lady Gaga) announced her first solo pop single in nearly three years Tuesday in the form of “Stupid Love,” which will be released Friday.

Gaga announced the single in a tweet showing a billboard featuring an image of the song’s title splashed across an image of bright pink lips. The release comes after one of the most successful stretches of Gaga’s 12-year career in the entertainment industry — the performer recently launched a sold-out Las Vegas residency show titled Enigma, won three Grammys, earned an Academy Award, became the first woman to earn five No. 1 albums this decade, and scored her first No. 1 single in the United States since 2011 with A Star Is Born‘s signature hit “Shallow” in early 2019.

While the name of LG6 has yet to be announced, the teaser image for “Stupid Love” references the word “Chromatica,” which fans have speculated is the name of Gaga’s forthcoming release.

A song reportedly titled “Stupid Love” leaked online in recent months, after Gaga posted a photo of herself carving Halloween pumpkins that appeared to show her iPod playing a song with a similar title in the corner of the frame. Some fans speculated that this would be the first single from Gaga’s upcoming album, while others pegged it as a decoy single leaked by Gaga herself to distract from the LP’s actual contents.

Gaga previously confirmed to EW in August 2017 that she had begun work on a new album.

“I’ve started writing,” Gaga said of the planned album. “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.”

Collaborations rumored to appear on LG6 include songs made with Scottish producer SOPHIE, German techno master Boys Noize, and Gaga’s Joanne contributors Mark Ronson & BloodPop.

5 7 9
  1. MonicaTits
    Monica ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> v.ht/CPLe
    ...show more
  2. cefovam322
    cefovam322 My buddy's aunt makes $64/hr on the computer. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her pay check was $12716 just working on the computer for a few hours. read the article ---------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  3. simef3
    simef3 I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  4. GeorgeThornton12
    George Thornton I'am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I'AM made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you....:) COPY HERE☛☛☛    www.foxnews44.com
    ...show more
  5. angeliav850.gmail.com
    angelia vania hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog,full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address :<a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a><a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a><a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a><a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a><a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a><a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a><a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a><a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a><a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a>thank you.
    ...show more
  6. posoh22605
    posoh22605 Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot...Start here>→→→→→www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  7. MonicaTits
    Monica ⚡⚡You wants the short but memorable relations. ★★ We will have fun this night! ➤➤ I'm waiting✅✅ >> bit.do/fvUwU
    ...show more
  8. HermelindaRBaron
    HermelindaRBaron >>>>>I am now getting paid every month more than $25,000 by doing very easy job online from home. I have earned last month $25540 from this easy job just by giving this job only 2 to 3 hrs a day using my laptop. Everybody on this earth can now get this job and start making more cash online just by follow instructions on this web page……..............................www.Cash95.com
    ...show more
  9. sariv8
    sariv [ USA ONLY ] Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And Choose Your Own Work Hours.Thanks A lot Start here>→→→→→ ­­­­­­­­­W­­w­­w­­.­­L­­i­­f­­e­­s­­t­­y­­l­­e­­s­­R­­e­­v­­i­­e­­w­­.­­c­­o­­m²² Don't include→²²
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.