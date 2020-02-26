Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze share new clip from documentary ‘Making Amends’

Chester Bennington‘s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze have shared a new clip from their documentary Making Amends, which charts the creation of their upcoming full-length album – watch it exclusively below on NME.com.

Bennington’s widow Talinda revealed last December that the ’90s group had been planning to reform with the late singer, and were in the middle of re-recording music for an LP when he died in 2017.

The record, titled ‘Amends’, was later completed by the late star’s bandmates, friends, family and various collaborators. It will arrive on April 10.

An accompanying weekly YouTube series explores the band’s beginnings, their original plans for reuniting and the musicians who played their part in ensuring that the band’s reunion album saw the light of the day.

In the latest instalment of the ‘Amends’ YouTube series, the band discuss how they first learnt that Bennington had taken his own life in 2017.

“I got a call from my old publicist, who just said ‘go online’. He told me Chester had committed suicide and I said ‘get the fuck out of here’. I went online and sure enough it was everywhere.”

Discussing their first conversations with Bennington’s widow Talinda, drummer Sean Dowdell said: “I just rang Talinda and said ‘Hey. I don’t want details or anything like that, I just wanna know what you guys need. How can I help you?’

“She just said ‘Come out to LA and get here.’ I kissed my kids, my wife, packed my bag and drove out to LA and spent the next ten days in LA, trying to help Talinda deal with the ridiculous amount of chaos that ensued, up until the funeral date.”

Speaking of Bennington’s death, Dowdell said: “He was on top of the world. I didn’t see it coming at all.”

As for the album itself, ‘Amends’ is described as “the origin story of one of modern rock’s most recognisable voices and also a full circle moment among friends.”

The album will be available in a variety of collectable formats with several iterations available exclusively via the band’s website. You can pre-order the album here.

