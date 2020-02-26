Search

Discover

NEWS

Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze share new clip from documentary ‘Making Amends’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • February 26, 2020

They will release their Bennington-featuring reunion album in April

Chester Bennington‘s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze have shared a new clip from their documentary Making Amends, which charts the creation of their upcoming full-length album – watch it exclusively below on NME.com.

Bennington’s widow Talinda revealed last December that the ’90s group had been planning to reform with the late singer, and were in the middle of re-recording music for an LP when he died in 2017.

The record, titled ‘Amends’, was later completed by the late star’s bandmates, friends, family and various collaborators. It will arrive on April 10.

An accompanying weekly YouTube series explores the band’s beginnings, their original plans for reuniting and the musicians who played their part in ensuring that the band’s reunion album saw the light of the day.

In the latest instalment of the ‘Amends’ YouTube series, the band discuss how they first learnt that Bennington had taken his own life in 2017.

“I got a call from my old publicist, who just said ‘go online’. He told me Chester had committed suicide and I said ‘get the fuck out of here’. I went online and sure enough it was everywhere.”

Discussing their first conversations with Bennington’s widow Talinda, drummer Sean Dowdell said: “I just rang Talinda and said ‘Hey. I don’t want details or anything like that, I just wanna know what you guys need. How can I help you?’

“She just said ‘Come out to LA and get here.’ I kissed my kids, my wife, packed my bag and drove out to LA and spent the next ten days in LA, trying to help Talinda deal with the ridiculous amount of chaos that ensued, up until the funeral date.”

Speaking of Bennington’s death, Dowdell said: “He was on top of the world. I didn’t see it coming at all.”

As for the album itself, ‘Amends’ is described as “the origin story of one of modern rock’s most recognisable voices and also a full circle moment among friends.”

The album will be available in a variety of collectable formats with several iterations available exclusively via the band’s website. You can pre-order the album here.

The post Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze share new clip from documentary ‘Making Amends’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 5 9
  1. cefovam322
    cefovam322 My buddy's aunt makes $64/hr on the computer. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her pay check was $12716 just working on the computer for a few hours. read the article ---------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  2. cefovam322
    cefovam322 My buddy's aunt makes $64/hr on the computer. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her pay check was $12716 just working on the computer for a few hours. read the article ---------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  3. simef3
    simef3 I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  4. simef3
    simef3 I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  5. GeorgeThornton12
    George Thornton I'am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I'AM made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you....:) COPY HERE☛☛☛    www.foxnews44.com
    ...show more
  6. angeliav850.gmail.com
    angelia vania hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog,full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address :<a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a><a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a><a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a><a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a><a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a><a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a><a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a><a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a><a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a>thank you.
    ...show more
  7. MonicaTits
    Monica ⚡⚡You wants the short but memorable relations. ★★ We will have fun this night! ➤➤ I'm waiting✅✅ >> bit.do/fvUwU
    ...show more
  8. LouiseEOcasio
    LouiseEOcasio Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  9. HermelindaRBaron
    HermelindaRBaron >>>>>I am now getting paid every month more than $25,000 by doing very easy job online from home. I have earned last month $25540 from this easy job just by giving this job only 2 to 3 hrs a day using my laptop. Everybody on this earth can now get this job and start making more cash online just by follow instructions on this web page……..............................www.Cash95.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.