‘The Office’: Jenna Fischer reveals what was written on Jim’s teapot note to Pam

The Office star Jenna Fischer has revealed what was written on the note inside the teapot that was given to her character Pam by Jim (played by John Krasinski).

The US version of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s mockumentary ended in May 2013 after nine seasons.

The series depicted, among many other plots, the blossoming office romance between Pam and Jim. A small part of their courtship during the show has always gone unanswered, though — until now.

In the season two episode ‘The Christmas Party’, Jim gifts Pam a teapot after being tasked with getting her a present in the office Secret Santa. Jim puts a personal letter to Pam inside the teapot as part of his gift to her — but, after a mix-up, he actually ends up pocketing the emotional note before Pam is able to read it.

Later on in the series, in the season nine episode ‘A.A.R.M.’, Pam finally gets to read the note.

Speaking on Office Ladies, the Office-themed podcast she hosts with her co-star Angela Kinsey, Fischer lifted the lid on this particular plot point.

“There’s a scene where Jim has the documentary film crew put together footage of their romance and he shows it to Pam,” Fischer explained. “Pam sees that there was a note Jim steals back, then he hands it to her and she reads it.

“I’m going to say something that I’ve never said before; I also feel like I’m maybe going to cry, sort of. I’m the only one who knows [what was written in the note], and John knows.”

Fischer continued by revealing that it was series creator Greg Daniels who suggested that Krasinski write a real note to his co-star.

“A personal message from [Krasinski] to me, just saying what our time together on The Office meant to him, because we were wrapping up filming,” she said. “We were wrapping up the series and we were all so emotional at that time, you know? And so that was his goodbye.”

Pam’s emotional reaction to finally reading the note on the show was even more genuine than it appeared.

“So I’m on camera and I open up this note that John’s written me and I just start crying, I just start bawling. The first take was probably not usable,” Fischer explained. “It was the sweetest note and you know on camera Pam says, ‘I’ll never say what it said but just know it was perfect?’

“Well I’ll never say exactly what John wrote, but I will say just know it was perfect.”

