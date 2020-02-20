Search

More unheard David Bowie rarities to be released for Record Store Day 2020

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • February 20, 2020

'I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)' features previously unheard footage of gigs in Detroit and Nashville

Another album of David Bowie rarities is set to see the light of day for this year’s Record Store Day.

‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ features previously unheard footage of gigs in Detroit and Nashville in 1974.

The new announcement follows the recent news that ‘ChangesNowBowie’, a nine-track mostly acoustic session which was recorded in 1996 in New York during rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden, will also be coming out to mark this year’s Record Store Day.

A rarities EP called ‘Is It Any Wonder?’ will also land in 2020. See the artwork for ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’, which is based on the original design for the programmes on The Soul Tour, below.

David Bowie
David Bowie’s ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ artwork.

Record Store Day is set to fall on Saturday April 18. ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ will be released on 2LP and 2CD. See its tracklisting below.

CD 1
LP Side 1
1. Introduction – Memory Of A Free Festival
2. Rebel Rebel
3. John, I’m Only Dancing (Again) 
4. Sorrow 
5. Changes 
6. 1984

LP Side 2
1. Moonage Daydream 
2. Rock ’n’ Roll With Me 
3. Love Me Do / The Jean Genie 
4. Young Americans

CD 2 
LP Side 3 
1. Can You Hear Me 
2. It’s Gonna Be Me 
3. Somebody Up There Likes Me 
4. Suffragette City

LP Side 4
1. Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide
2. Panic In Detroit 
3. Knock On Wood
4. Foot Stompin’ / I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate / Foot Stompin’
5. Diamond Dogs / It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I like It) / Diamond Dogs

Earlier this week, System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan and Serj Tankian shared a cover of Bowie’s ‘Starman’.

