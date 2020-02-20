Mad Cool Festival offer special “festival experience flight” to the festival with live music and more onboard

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival have announced a special “festival experience flight” to get you to this year’s festival.

Rather than your usual budget flight to the continent, Flight I23715, leaving London Gatwick on July 7, is set to feature live music and other unannounced surprises.

Details and tickets for the flight can be found here.

Announcing the new experience, Mad Cool say that “passengers will be able to get a head start on the celebration with a complete experience from the very minute they embark on their journey to the Spanish capital”.

Tickets are available for £84 and fans who have bought their Mad Cool festival tickets from the festival’s official website will be able to get 10% off this price.





Mad Cool itself begins on July 8, and will be headlined by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kings Of Leon, The Killers and more, with the likes of Foals, Pixies, Tove Lo and more also set to head to the Spanish capital.

Last year, Mad Cool Festival saw the likes of The Cure, The National, Iggy Pop, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Robyn, Sharon Van Etten, Yonaka, The Gossip and Lauryn Hill all performing at the event.

Reviewing The Cure’s set at the festival, NME wrote: “For their hardcore Madrid fans, their setlist leans a little more on their esoteric and gothic side than they did at Glasto.

“The Mad Cool crowd raves through every minute of it, with their hunger for The Cure more than matched by the band’s compulsion to deliver.”

